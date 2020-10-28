Breonna Taylor

Virginia Becomes Third State to Ban No-Knock Warrants

By Anisa Holmes

Photo credit: (L) Shutterstock, (R) Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images

Virginia became the third state in the country to ban no-knock warrants, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday.

The move comes as Northam signed into law several police and criminal justice reform bills this week.

"These reforms also reduce militarization of police equipment, standardize law enforcement training requirements and strengthen the process to decertify officers when needed," he said at a press conference.

The move to adopt legislation banning no-knock warrants comes on the heels of the death of Breonna Taylor, who was killed in her home by Louisville police after they used a no-knock warrant to enter.

"Breonna’s Law", which banned no-knock warrants in Louisville, was approved unanimously by the Louisville Metro Council in June.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) has also introduced the Justice for Breonna Act to the U.S. Senate. It calls for a nationwide ban on no-knock warrants.

The other states that have adopted a statewide ban on no-knock warrants are Oregon and Florida.

