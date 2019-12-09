Virginia Beach Mass Shooting Led to 450 Workers’ Comp Claims

Virginia

Twelve people were killed May 31 when a city engineer opened fire in a municipal building

Workers' compensation claims have emerged as another yardstick for measuring the devastation of the mass shooting in Virginia Beach.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Sunday that 450 city employees have filed for workers' compensation benefits. The vast majority of the claims are for mental health reasons. The claims illustrate the long recovery that often follows a mass shooting.

The May 31 massacre claimed 12 lives after a city engineer opened fire in a municipal building. The shooter was killed by police.

Mayor Bobby Dyer said last month that city employees, family members, chaplains, first responders and others have been traumatized. Workers' compensation provides lost wages and medical coverage to workers who are injured on the job.

