Virginia Beach Del. Jason Miyares Wins GOP Nomination for Attorney General

Virginia Beach Del. Jason Miyares won the GOP nomination for attorney general after day 1 of ballot counting.

Miyares will appear as the Republican Attorney General candidate on the ballot in the Nov. 2 general election, the Republican Party of Virginia announced Sunday night.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Miyares grew up in Virginia Beach, has a business degree from James Madison University and a law degree from the College of William & Mary, the party said. He lives in Virginia Beach with his wife and their three daughters.

Virginia Republicans voted Saturday on the party's nominees for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general during a convention.

The nominating process for candidates was done a little differently this year. COVID-19 precautions prevented an indoor event, so Virginia Republicans held a drive-thru convention at 39 different locations Saturday to drop off ballots.

Officials began counting votes Sunday, but it is expected to take several days for all votes to be tallied. Counting will begin Monday for ballots in the governor's race.

Virginia Democrats will hold a traditional primary for voters June 8. Early voting is already under way.