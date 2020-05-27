coronavirus

Virginia Beach Cancels July Fourth Fireworks Over COVID-19

By Associated Press

Thousands of people gather at Discovery Meadow Park in Downtown San Jose for the Fourth of July fireworks show. (July 4, 2018)

Officials in Virginia Beach have canceled July Fourth fireworks displays slated for two locations in an effort to keep residents safe and comply with orders issued amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The displays were scheduled for the Oceanfront and on Mount Trashmore Park, The Virginian-Pilot reported Tuesday.

The city also canceled the Mount Trashmore summer carnival set for May 29 to June 23, and the Party at the Pier planned for June 19 at Little Island Park and Fishing Pier.

“The health and safety of people who live, work and play in Virginia Beach is a top priority,” Mayor Bobby Dyer said Tuesday. "We all play a part in minimizing the spread of COVID-19.”

Norfolk Festevents, which sponsors festivals and events at Town Point Park, already announced it was canceling the city’s 44th annual Harborfest in June, and postponing the Spring Wine Festival and Bayou Boogaloo. The July Fourth fireworks remained on the city's website as of Tuesday.

Follow AP coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.

