Virginia-Based Bob Ross, Inc. Sues Company for Selling Merch With Late Artist's Likeness

Twenty-five years after his death, Bob Ross is still known for his soothing voice and painting "happy little trees" for the PBS audience.

But representatives of the late artist's company, Bob Ross, Inc., say a California business is illegally using Ross' likeness to sell merchandise.

Bob Ross, Inc. is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, and continues to distribute some of Ross’ classic painting shows.

In the lawsuit, the company says “Rip N Dip” is selling shirts, skateboards and blankets with images of Ross.

Bob Ross, Inc. alleges it is trademark infringement.

Rip N Dip did not respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit.

