University of Virginia

Virginia AG Selects Special Counsel to Review Events Leading to Deadly UVA Shooting

"Understandably, there are many questions about the events that led to the tragedy at University of Virginia," Attorney General Jason Miyares said. "At the appropriate time, a report will be released to the public to help answer those questions."

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares selected a special counsel Thursday night to conduct an external review of the events leading up to the deadly University of Virginia shooting.

That shooting, which took place Nov. 14, killed three UVA football players and injured two other students.

Devin Chandler of Virginia Beach, Lavel Davis of Dorchester, South Carolina, and D’Sean Perry of Miami, Florida were shot by a fellow student on a bus as they returned from a school field trip to Washington, D.C.

The Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan law firm will look into the events leading up to the tragedy, with their work supervised by the Office of the Attorney General.

The review will be lead by William Burck and Crystal Nix-Hines, "co-chairs of the firm’s Crisis Law and Strategy Group," according to a press release about the special counsel.

Zachary Terwilliger, the Former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, "will be appointed a special counsel as to related federal, state, and local law enforcement issues surrounding this tragic incident," the release added. Terwilliger, a partner in the D.C. office of Vinson and Elkins, LLP, has expertise in firearm laws and regulations.

"I have full confidence that Mr. Burck, Ms. Nix-Hines, and Mr. Terwilliger will conduct the thorough and professional external review requested by the University of Virginia," said Attorney General Miyares.

The suspect in that shooting, 23-year-old Christopher Jones Jr., appeared in court on Thursday. He faces three murder charges.

In court, prosecutors asked for as much time as possible to gather witnesses for future hearings. The judge set another hearing for March.

