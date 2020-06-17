Virginia

Virginia AG Seeks Dismissal of Lawsuit Claiming State Must ‘Faithfully Guard’ Confederate Statue

By Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

A lawsuit seeking to stop Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's plan to remove a large, historic statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond should be dismissed, the state's attorney general argued in a court filing Tuesday.

Attorney General Mark Herring also filed a brief opposing the plaintiff's motion to extend an existing 10-day injunction preventing the statue's removal.

The lawsuit was filed against Northam by William C. Gregory, who is described as a descendant of two signatories to a 1890 deed that transferred the statue, pedestal and ground they sit on to the state. The lawsuit argues the state agreed to “faithfully guard” and “affectionately protect” them.

Local

Virginia 15 mins ago

Richmond Mayor Announces Police Chief’s Resignation After Clashes Between Officers, Protesters

Virginia 55 mins ago

Sheriff Apologizes to Black Pastor in Virginia Attacked in Possible Hate Crime, Arrested

The state's brief argues the deed does not prevent the governor from removing the statue and does not entitle Gregory to injunctive relief.

“The only question is whether a single plaintiff may call upon the equitable powers of this Court and use 130-year-old documents and inapplicable doctrines of property law to countermand the Governor’s decision. He cannot,” the brief said.

A hearing in the case is scheduled for Thursday.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

VirginiaConfederate statuesInequality in America
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Health Changing Minds Safe at Home U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene NBCLX Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us