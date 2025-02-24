Vigil honors mother of 3 killed in Fairfax County hit and run

It has been nearly a month since a mother of three was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Fairfax County.

Police have not found the driver yet.

Heavy hearts gathered in the place where Erica Tibbs lost her life.

“It’s been almost a month now and it’s just been hard because it was just sudden,” Erica Tibbs’ aunt, DeeDee Tibbs, said.

On Jan. 29 around 8:30 p.m. the 33-year-old was crossing Richmond Highway near Buckman Road with her 5-year-old son, Hezekiah, and his father when she and her son were hit by an SUV that did not stop to help.

She died at the hospital. Hezekiah survived, but required stitches.

News4 Northern Virigina Bureau Chief Julie Carey spoke with the boy and his father just days after the crash.

The tragedy -- still haunting them -- they were unable to attend a vigil held Sunday night.

“They’re still a little traumatized by the whole incident,” DeeDee Tibbs said. “She was 33 years old, you know, she was my baby.”

Fairfax County Police say the SUV that hit Erica Tibbs and her son was a 2007 Chevy Suburban. It drove north on Richmond Highway. Investigators later found the abandoned vehicle.

According to a search warrant obtained by News4, police do not believe the SUV was stolen but have not made an arrest yet.

“I just hope who did it, they come forward and turn theirself in because this is a senseless death that did not have to happen,” family member Tara Frazier said.

Now, the family is focusing on honoring Erica Tibbs’ memory and making sure her sons are taken care of.

“Whoever you are, you done left three boys without their mother and they are such a young age,” Frazier said.

Tibbs’ loved ones will lay her to rest on Friday.