Vienna School Assistant Accused of Forging Principal’s Signature on Checks

By Sydney Coplin

FCPD Media Relations Bureau

A former administrative assistant at an elementary school in Northern Virginia is accused of forging the principal's name on checks and misusing a credit card.

Adebisi Ogun, 29, was charged with embezzlement, forgery and uttering, Fairfax County police said Monday. She worked at Westbriar Elementary School in Vienna.

Detectives began to investigate Ogun in August 2018 after school officials "became aware of fraudulent credit card activity," police said. Over the course of a year, Ogun allegedly "misappropriated credit card funds and forged the principal’s signature on checks for her personal use."

Information was not released on how much money she is accused of stealing.

Investigators got warrants for her arrest in September 2018. She was arrested Jan. 15 in New York and extradited to Fairfax County.

Uttering is the act of using forged documents, a Virginia lawyer explained on her website.

