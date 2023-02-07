Video Shows Thieves Stealing Valet Stand From RPM Italian in Northwest

A valet stand full of customers’ keys was stolen from RPM Italian in downtown D.C. over the weekend.

The robbery happened Saturday evening when four suspects stole the valet stand from outside of the restaurant, according to the police report.

A video shared on Instagram shows two suspected thieves wearing ski masks loading RPM's valet stand into the back of a car. The person who posted the video claims it was recorded by a valet worker.

The valet stand was found a few blocks away with the keys still inside. Customers were able to come back and get their keys on Monday.

A woman who picked up her keys told News4 she was celebrating her birthday when the incident happened. She said she was shocked but glad no one was hurt.

In a statement, Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises, RPM’s management company said: “We are upset about the unfortunate incident that happened on Saturday. We are working with our valet company to make changes intended to ensure the safety of our customers and their property. We are also actively addressing these security and safety concerns with the city and the police to prevent this from happening again.”

During the holidays, the valet lockbox at Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Northwest D.C. was broken into twice and several cars were stolen.

When asked about the recent string of valet robberies, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee said people need to make sure they are securing their property.

“I want to make sure that people, business owners, people who have responsibility in different spaces, that we’re all working together to do everything that we possibly can to make our community safer,” Contee said.

Police are searching for the four suspects last seen driving away in a black Sedan. If arrested, they are expected to be charged with second-degree theft.