Video Shows Suspect in Slaying of Mechanic in Takoma Park: Police

Newly obtained surveillance video shows the man suspected of killing a mechanic in Takoma Park in July as police try to bring new attention to the case.

Video shows a man walk across an Advanced Auto Parts parking lot, see the man he was looking for, go back to his car and return with a gun to fatally shoot his target, police said. The gunman put the gun in a bag and walked away like nothing happened.

Nurhusen Hamid, 27, was a mobile mechanic who worked in the parking lot of the auto parts store on New Hampshire Avenue and was changing a car’s oil when he was ambushed, shot and killed.

“Who’s the killer?” Hamid’s father Muhammed Bugale asked. “I would like to know.”

Police circulated flyers with pictures of the gunman and the getaway car and have posted a $10,000 reward.

Anyone who thinks they recognize the man in the surveillance video should contact Takoma Park police.