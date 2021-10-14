A suspect who allegedly shot a 12-year-old girl Friday when firing a gun from a car’s sunroof is still unidentified, but police hope newly released video will help them make an arrest.

The 12-year-old was still in the hospital in critical condition Thursday when Prince George’s County Police released video they hope will lead to the shooter, police said.

The shooting erupted about 6:35 p.m. in the 5200 block of Marlboro Pike, police said.

The video shows a gunman wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt standing up through the sunroof of a dark-colored sedan moving along on Marlboro Pike.

A 12-year-old girl was standing inside a restaurant in Capitol Heights on Friday when she was shot in the stomach. News4's Darcy Spencer reports.

The gunman can be seen pointing a gun and recoiling their arms multiple times. Police said they were shooting toward a strip mall.

The gunman goes back into the car as it approaches a stoplight, the video shows.

The girl was struck while waiting for food in a restaurant and was not the intended target, police said.

The car had tinted windows and chrome window trim and handles. It may be an Infiniti, police said.

It was last seen headed toward Brooks Drive, police said.

Detectives are asking for help identifying the car and shooter. A $2,500 reward is available in the case.