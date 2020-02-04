Video Shows Montgomery County School Bus Driver Screaming at Parent

A school bus driver in Montgomery County, Maryland, was caught on video screaming at a student's mother and demanding she get off the bus.

The video shows a January encounter between the bus driver and the parent at a stop near Lynbrook Drive and Gladwyne Drive in Bethesda.

The driver was dropping off students from Westland Middle School.

"Why is the heat on high? Why do you stop to yell at the kids every day?" the parent can be heard asking the driver.

"Madame, please get out first," he tells her.

"You're not answering my question," she says.

The driver then screams, "No! Get out! You're a stranger. You come to attack me on my bus. Get out."

A spokesperson for Montgomery County Public Schools says the protocol for bus drivers is to instruct non-passengers to remain outside and communicate through the driver's side window.

Students were still on the bus at the time of the incident.

The MCPS spokesperson said the driver was re-assigned to a different route.

"MCPS has reviewed the full bus camera footage of the incidents presented on social media. The footage indicates that the driver did engage in the inappropriate behavior that is seen in the video," MCPS said in a statement to News4. "Bus operators are expected to conduct themselves professionally with students and community members. The bus driver is no longer assigned to that route. We expect all parties, including drivers, students, and parents, to conduct themselves appropriately on the bus."

The parent seen in the video declined News4's request for an interview and said she felt uncomfortable with how school system handled her complaint.

"My kid says they're scared of him. My youngest, who’s in this middle school, he has told me since the beginning of the school year that their bus driver drives with road rage, and I said, 'What do you mean?'" said John Mier, the parent of another student who was on the bus. "He gets angry and he goes really fast.”