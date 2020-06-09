Video Shows Man Hurling Racial Slurs at African-American Officers in DC

A man can be seen launching into a tirade about "cop culture" and repeatedly spouting a racial slur at two African-American police officers in D.C. in a video circulating on social media.

The officers were at 16th and L streets in Northwest Sunday night keeping traffic out of the area when the man, who is white, walked by them and started yelling that they "killed a guy."

In the video, one of the officers responds and asks "Who?" to which the man says, "Floyd, George Floyd."

The officer points out that Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, and the man says that "the culture of cops killed this guy and as a result the whole city's shut down because of you people."

He then starts shouting expletives and racial slurs at them, telling them "shoot me all you want" and "I hope you die."

The man implies that his business suffered due to the ongoing protests in the city.

"You ruined my life. I had an office around the corner, but because of you guys doing the knee, to this guy, poor guy…"

"So, what does that have to do with the n-word?" the officer asks.

"Because it bothers you!" the man yells.

"Even in the face of this repugnant tirade, our members maintained their professional composure and attempted to deescalate the citizen’s agitated demeanor," the D.C. Police Union said in a statement.

"MPD officers regularly face this kind of hateful behavior which is being exasperated by the current rhetoric that falsely claims that our members are consistently engaged in misconduct. We want to use this opportunity to remind the citizens of the District that the officers of this city do not have the same problems that exist in other jurisdictions and this video is a testament to that."

The person who captured video of the incident did not want to be identified.