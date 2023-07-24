Video shows Aspen Hill stabbing suspect attacking fourth victim, running with knife

Video shows a Montgomery County, Maryland, quadruple stabbing suspect attacking his fourth victim and running toward an officer before being fatally shot, police said.

The video was recorded Saturday morning just minutes after a woman was stabbed inside Unique thrift store on Veirs Mill Road in Aspen Hill and two other women were stabbed on their front lawn on Colie Drive.

The suspect – identified by police as 19-year-old Franklin Castro Ordonez – then is seen on video from a nearby house approaching a man sitting on a curb. He suffered a small cut on the elbow.

Another video shows the suspect holding the butcher knife as he ran toward a responding officer in the 4300 block of Havard Street.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Police said they tried to give Castro Ordonez commands but he did not comply. An officer then shot him.

Police said officers performed first aid on Castro Ordonez, but he died at the scene.

Police believe the stabbings were unprovoked and said there’s nothing to indicate the man knew the victims.

Unique employees said the woman stabbed in the thrift store is a coworker. She is recovering in the hospital.

Police said the women stabbed in their yard also were hospitalized. The residents of the home declined to comment.

The officer who fired the fatal shots has been on the job for a year and a half.