Video Showing US Park Police Shooting of 17-Year-Old to Be Released: Attorney

Family members and friends of the 17-year-old boy who was shot and killed by a U.S. Park Police (USPP) officer in D.C. are set to view body camera footage of the shooting Tuesday before its released to the public.

The family says they want officers to be held accountable.

The teenager, Dalaneo Martin, was found inside a stolen vehicle on March 18, and resisted when USPP officers tried to get him out of the car, police said. Authorities said an officer was inside the car as Dalaneo drove away, and another officer was dragged by the car.

Dalaneo was found asleep inside with the ignition running when police responded to a report of a suspicious car near 34th and Baker streets NE about 8:50 a.m. Authorities determined the car was stolen and called for additional units, but they said the teenager took off when USPP officers responded and attempted to get him out of the car.

The incident came to an end in the 300 block of 36th Street NE, after the officer in the car shot Dalaneo. A gun was later recovered inside, police said.

Dalaneo, also known as Debo to his family, was a father to a 5-month-old son. The family said he cared deeply about others, and they believe that while he may have made mistakes, he did not deserve to die for being behind the wheel of a stolen car.

Now, they are seeking answers from law enforcement.

Dalaneo’s mother, Terra, led a demonstration down Benning Road accompanied by family members and friends about a week after the shooing. She said her family is left with lingering questions eight days after her son was shot and killed: “Why wasn’t a taser deployed? Why was the officer in the back of his car? Why was Dalaneo shot in a non-threatening position? Why haven’t involved officers’ names been released?”

The family’s attorney, Andrew O. Clarke, said the family was told by the coroner that Dalaneo was shot multiple times.

“Six shots to the back,” Clarke said. “How can you explain that?”

The two U.S. Park Police officers involved remain on administrative leave. The agency says they welcome the release of the body camera footage.

The family is set to view the footage in private before its released.

The deadly shooting is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department’s internal affairs division. The two USPP officers involved remain on paid administrative leave.

