Video Released of Suspect Wanted for Assaulting DC Officer

D.C. police released a video Tuesday night that shows a suspect wanted for assaulting an officer during protests early Friday morning.

MPD seeks the public's assistance in identifying a suspect in a Felony Assault on a Police Officer offense that occurred on 8/28/20 in the intersection of 15th and Pennsylvania Ave., NW.



Video: https://t.co/l0TkaUGpYU



— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) September 1, 2020

The suspect went up to a Metropolitan Police Department officer about 12:30 a.m. as they were making an arrest near the intersection of 15th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW and assaulted the officer before running off, police said.

The officer was treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police also released photos of a suspect who they say vandalized property in the 900 block of Pennsylvania Ave. NW during the Commitment March on Friday.

MPD seeks the public's assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a Defacing Public Property offense that occurred on 8/28/20 in the 900 block of Pennsylvania Ave., NW.



Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411



— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) September 2, 2020

Anyone who has any information about either suspect can call police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.