Video: Armed robber steals cash tray through McDonald's drive-thru window

Police are searching for the armed robber caught on surveillance camera reaching into a McDonald’s drive-thru window and stealing a cash tray in Washington, D.C.

The masked man got out of his car and pulled out a gun at the McDonald’s in the 2500 block of Marion Barry Avenue SE on Feb. 14 just before 2:30 a.m., police said.

Video shows how the employee quickly backs off, and the robber leans into the drive-thru window and takes the entire cash register tray.

The suspect vehicle is described as a four-door blue Hyundai Elantra with an unknown Maryland temporary tag.

Anyone with information should call the Metropolitan Police Department.