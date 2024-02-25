Washington DC

Video: Armed robber steals cash tray through McDonald's drive-thru window

The masked man can be seen getting out of his car and pulling out a gun at the McDonald’s in the 2500 block of Marion Barry Avenue SE on Feb. 14 just before 2:30 a.m., police said. 

By Briana Trujillo

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are searching for the armed robber caught on surveillance camera reaching into a McDonald’s drive-thru window and stealing a cash tray in Washington, D.C. 

The masked man got out of his car and pulled out a gun at the McDonald’s in the 2500 block of Marion Barry Avenue SE on Feb. 14 just before 2:30 a.m., police said. 

Video shows how the employee quickly backs off, and the robber leans into the drive-thru window and takes the entire cash register tray. 

The suspect vehicle is described as a four-door blue Hyundai Elantra with an unknown Maryland temporary tag. 

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Anyone with information should call the Metropolitan Police Department.

This article tagged under:

Washington DC
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home U.S. & World Money Report Politics Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards Our apps Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us