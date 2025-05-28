Victim's loved ones react to arrest in deadly Riverdale shooting

Two men have been arrested and charged with murder in a fatal shooting in Riverdale, Maryland.

Jeiver Pozuelos Cervantes was shot and killed near the intersection of Veterans Parkway and Riverdale Road in October 2024, police said.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“My stepdad was a hardworking, loving man who always made time for his family,” his stepdaughter told News4.

Relatives of Cervantes are now relying on photos to remember the man who they say was dedicated to his loved ones and his work as a carpenter and painter.

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“He took a lot of pride in what he did,” his stepdaughter said. “[…] As a family, we loved spending time together whether it was a simple cookout, watching movies or going on road trips.”

Court documents revealed that police were initially responding to a vehicle accident along Veterans Parkway when they discovered Cervantes on the side of the road.

Investigators arrested and charged Jose Guardado Orellana and Santiago De La O Lemus with first and second-degree murder.

Both suspects remain in custody and received no bond.

It all started at the Rinconcito restaurant in Landover Hills, police said.

Cervantes could be seen on surveillance video eating dinner inside when the two suspects came and sat down, according to court documents.

By midnight, Cervantes had asked the pair for a ride back home, police said. The pair shot Cervantes in the truck they were driving after trying to rob him.

“It was devastating,” his stepdaughter said. “I mean, everyone was just shocked. It just felt surreal.”

Now, loved ones are hoping for closure after losing someone who meant so much to so many.

“My stepdad was a good man with a good heart,” his stepdaughter said. “He didn’t deserve what happened to him, he was someone who believed in doing right by others, who worked hard and always put his family first.”