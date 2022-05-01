Victims Held at Gunpoint, Taken to ATM After Mistaking Car for Rideshare in NW DC

Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle who held up people at gunpoint and forced them to withdraw money from an ATM on Sunday in Northwest D.C.

D.C. police said an unspecified number of victims entered a white Dodge Charger with no front license plate at around 12:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Florida Avenue NW thinking it was a rideshare. During the ride, the “suspects produced a handgun and locked the doors of the vehicle.”

The suspects drove the victims around and demanded they take out money from an ATM. After the victims complied, the thieves drove off, police said.

Authorities shared images from surveillance video that captured a suspect and the vehicle in question. The suspects are wanted for kidnapping while armed with a gun.

The area is home to a number of popular bars and restaurants, and rideshare vehicles are constantly coming and going.

Rideshare companies offer a number of safety tips for passengers, including the following:

Always check your app for the driver's license plate, and the make, model and color of the vehicle.

Check to see if driver's photo matches the person behind the wheel.

Ask the driver to verify their name, or ask them to verify your name or destination.

Anyone with information should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to 50411. There is a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.