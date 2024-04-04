Victim shot at Brookland Metro station in critical condition

A victim was in critical condition after being found shot at the Brookland Metro station in Northeast D.C. Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

D.C. Fire & EMS, D.C. police and Metro transit police were called to the station at 860 Monroe St. NE about 4 p.m. for a reported shooting. They arrived to find a person with gunshot wounds on the platform.

Medics arrived quickly and took the victim to a hospital. The victim's approximate age was not immediately available, but authorities said the victim was male.

Police have released an image they say shows the suspect. Anyone who sees this person is asked to call 911.

Alert: Shooting investigation in the 800 block of Monroe Street, NE. Lookout is for a black male, light skin, black jacket, black hoody, gray square backpack, light blue jeans, and black and white shoes.

DO NOT TAKE ACTION CALL 911 W/ EVENT # I20240164325 pic.twitter.com/rxAUPwTRtx — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) April 4, 2024

There was no immediate word on a motive at this time. D.C. police are leading the investigation.

People on the main campus of Catholic University nearby were told to shelter in place due to an active threat.

The Brookland Metro station was evacuated. Red Line trains were bypassing the station as of 4:25 p.m. A shuttle bus is running between Rhode Island Avenue and Brookland-CUA, Metrorail said. For the northbound shuttle, use Bus Bay F. For the southbound shuttle, use Bus Bay G.

Red Line: Trains continue to bypass Brookland-CAU due to police activity at the station. Metro Bus H8, operates between Rhode Island Ave and Brookland-CUA. Metro Bus 80 operates between Brookland-CAU to Fort Totten. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) April 4, 2024

