Victim Shares Her Ordeal to Warn Others About Kia Challenge

A D.C. car theft victim is sharing her ordeal to warn others about the Kia challenge.

Nikki Peele’s Kia Soul was stolen out of her building’s secure garage in Northeast D.C. Feb. 5.

Police said it’s part of a popular TikTok trend showing thieves how to steal certain Kias and Hyundais in seconds with a USB chord.

“I did not know about the Kia challenge until the Kia challenge found me and my Kia Soul,” Peele said.

Police recovered the car about 12 hours later, but by that time, the damage was done.

Detectives told her the thieves had taken it on a crime spree, committing more than a dozen robberies. Police found a gun and the back filled with stolen purses, electronics and other evidence.

“Got me a couple speeding tickets in the process,” Peele said. “Those are showing up in the mail every day. It’s like a new surprise”

Her story is too common in the DMV. She said she couldn't find a local Kia dealership to take her car to because they’re so backed up and the parts she needs are on backorder.

“So many people have had their Kias stolen that there are literally no ignition parts in the country,” she said. “’We won’t even take your car because we are full of stolen Kias.’”

The experienced blogger and marketing professional posted an online survival guide to warn other Kia owners.

According to D.C. police, thefts of Kias and Hyundais went up 8% last year compared to 2021. In January 2022, there were 25 reported incidents involving those cars. The trend became popular last summer, and by December 2022, there were 150.

D.C. police are offering free wheel locks to all residents who own 2011-2021 Kias and Hyundais with a steel key ignition.

Peele said she’s glad police are giving out free locks, but, “It’s a little too little and too late, to be quite honest.”

Residents can pick up a lock by visiting any Metropolitan Police Department district station. The locks are offered on a first come, first serve basis, so it’s a good idea to call ahead. Proof of D.C. registration and a District ID are required to qualify.

Police are also reminding residents to remember not to leave cars running and to remove valuables when parking.