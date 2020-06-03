Victim Posting Racial Injustice Flyers Assaulted by Cyclist on Capital Crescent Trail

Police are looking for a cyclist wanted for attacking a man with his bike on the Capital Crescent Trail.

The victim, who asked to remain anonymous, said he and others were posting flyers in support of the George Floyd protests Monday morning when they came across the cyclist near MacArthur Boulevard.

The victim started recording the encounter.

The video shows the cyclist approach a girl and take flyers from her, the victim said.

“He sees me recording him and sees the fact that I recorded him as he was doing that, and he grabs his bike and he runs it into me and pins me to the ground,” the man who recorded the incident said.

The video shows the cyclist rushing at the victim.

The victim said the man used profanity, called them deviants and said they were inciting riots.

The victim said he is part of a project posting flyers in affluent neighborhoods to raise awareness about racial injustice.

Montgomery County Park Police are circulating pictures of the man trying to identify him and question him about the incident.