Crime and Courts

Victim Identified in Quadruple Shooting in Southeast DC

Twenty-three-year-old Giovanni Lovelace was one of four men shot in the residential neighborhood.

By NBC Washington Staff

capitol hill quadruple shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department has identified 23-year-old Giovanni Lovelace as the victim who died in a quadruple shooting that occurred in the Hill East neighborhood of Washington, D.C., Friday night.

Lovelace was one of four men shot in the residential neighborhood.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

One man was found suffering from gunshot wounds near 17th Street and Independence Avenue SW after officers were called about 8:15 p.m. He is expected to be ok, police said.

News4's Cory Smith reports on the three new peace gardens that opened in Southwest D.C. after recent violence.

Local

Maryland 4 hours ago

12-Year-Old Shot Inside Capitol Heights Restaurant

Maryland 4 hours ago

Maryland Gov. Hogan Opens Koreatown in Ellicott City

Two other men arrived at the hospital with injuries from this same shooting. They are expected to survive, police said.

Neighbors told News4 they heard several shots fired in rapid succession, like a shootout in the street.

Denise Krepp, a neighborhood elected leader, said the shooting happened just two blocks from her home.

Krepp said about nearly two dozen shots were fired. And while there have been shootouts on nearby 17th street in the past, she said this is the first time it’s turned deadly.

She is urging any neighbor with a surveillance camera to take a look at their video and share it with police if it could help the investigation.

"My goal is to help police find the person and they go to jail for a long time —that’s my job," Krepp said.

Detectives said they're looking for a large, light-colored sedan that might be silver or grey.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. A $25,000 reward is being offered to help solve the case.

D.C. police have recorded 163 homicides in the District this year, up 11% from last year.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsWashington DC
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us