Victim Identified in Quadruple Shooting in Southeast DC

The Metropolitan Police Department has identified 23-year-old Giovanni Lovelace as the victim who died in a quadruple shooting that occurred in the Hill East neighborhood of Washington, D.C., Friday night.

Lovelace was one of four men shot in the residential neighborhood.

One man was found suffering from gunshot wounds near 17th Street and Independence Avenue SW after officers were called about 8:15 p.m. He is expected to be ok, police said.

Two other men arrived at the hospital with injuries from this same shooting. They are expected to survive, police said.

Neighbors told News4 they heard several shots fired in rapid succession, like a shootout in the street.

Denise Krepp, a neighborhood elected leader, said the shooting happened just two blocks from her home.

Krepp said about nearly two dozen shots were fired. And while there have been shootouts on nearby 17th street in the past, she said this is the first time it’s turned deadly.

She is urging any neighbor with a surveillance camera to take a look at their video and share it with police if it could help the investigation.

"My goal is to help police find the person and they go to jail for a long time —that’s my job," Krepp said.

Detectives said they're looking for a large, light-colored sedan that might be silver or grey.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. A $25,000 reward is being offered to help solve the case.

D.C. police have recorded 163 homicides in the District this year, up 11% from last year.