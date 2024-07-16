Victim details attack at L'Enfant Plaza Metro station

A woman was assaulted at the L’Enfant Metro station fare gate on her way home from work Wednesday night.

The woman was attacked by three juveniles, who tased her in addition to beating her. As a result, she now has a concussion.

News4 is not using her name or showing her face, but she had bruises around both eyes.

“I'm having nightmares. I wake up in the middle of the night and I see some sort of silhouette,” she said. “The gate opens and here the danger comes to you.”

she thinks they may have been trying to evade the fare.

It started with a push:

“And then the next thing I know is I get a blow on the face,” the victim said.

Recollections fade in and out, which she said is from the concussion.

“Then I remember being tased like really really hard, and I remember being tased again and again and again,” the victim said. “Then I remember trying to get up, and then I remember somebody from the back punches me like really really hard in the head and the back. I just remember I’m trying to cover myself.”

Amid the barrage of blows, she cried out for someone to help — cries that went unanswered.

1”I remember asking people, ‘help me, help me,’ and it was like a group of people in a semicircle, and no one helped me,” the victim said.

She also said that this was in sight of the station attendant’s booth, but that no one from there intervened in the attack, which would end as quickly as it began.

Arrests came quickly too. The next day, two suspects were picked up.

But for the victim, things have slowed. She hasn’t heard anything else from the prosecutor’s office or victim’s services since the day after the attack

It’ll be at least another three weeks before she can return to work. In fact, this was her first time leaving home since the attack happened.

To add to her nightmares, the living nightmare that her attackers won’t see justice:

“I just really don’t want something like that to happen to someone else,” she said.