Victim and Suspect Identified in Fatal Woodbridge Shooting

Police have identified the victim and a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred July 1 in a wooded area off Route 1 in Woodbridge, Virginia, police said.

The victim has been identified as 46-year-old Claudia Beatriz Morataya. The suspect is Isaiah Gershon Mcgriff a 26-year-old from Woodbridge whom the police said is an acquaintance of Morataya.

On Friday Prince William County police responded to the 13900 block of Jefferson Davis Highway (Route 1) at about 4:30 a.m. to investigate a shooting, the department said. When they arrived they found Morataya with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

*UPDATE: #MurderInvestigation | #Woodbridge: Detectives have identified the victim in the fatal shooting that occurred on July 1 in the wooded area near Jefferson Davis Hwy. AND have arrested the man who killed her. More info; pic.twitter.com/KPVWalWsMw — Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) July 3, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

During a homicide investigation police found that Mcgriff was seen arguing with Morataya. Then Morataya walked into a wooded area where he followed her with a firearm. The suspect then "fatally shot the victim before fleeing the area," police said.

Police said a witness to the incident contacted police after. Through a search warrant at the suspect's home, authorities found a firearm believed to be used in the shooting.

Mcgriff was arrested without incident on Saturday, police said. He was charged with 2nd-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held without bond and his court date is pending.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.