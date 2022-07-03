Fatal Shooting

Victim and Suspect Identified in Fatal Woodbridge Shooting

Claudia Beatriz Morataya has been identified as the victim of the July 1 fatal shooting in Woodbridge, Virginia. Police have arrested the suspect

By Allison Hageman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police have identified the victim and a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred July 1 in a wooded area off Route 1 in Woodbridge, Virginia, police said. 

The victim has been identified as 46-year-old Claudia Beatriz Morataya. The suspect is Isaiah Gershon Mcgriff a 26-year-old from Woodbridge whom the police said is an acquaintance of Morataya.

On Friday Prince William County police responded to the 13900 block of Jefferson Davis Highway (Route 1) at about 4:30 a.m. to investigate a shooting, the department said. When they arrived they found Morataya with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

During a homicide investigation police found that Mcgriff was seen arguing with Morataya. Then Morataya walked into a wooded area where he followed her with a firearm. The suspect then "fatally shot the victim before fleeing the area," police said.

Police said a witness to the incident contacted police after. Through a search warrant at the suspect's home, authorities found a firearm believed to be used in the shooting.

Mcgriff was arrested without incident on Saturday, police said. He was charged with 2nd-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held without bond and his court date is pending.

Crime and Courts 6 hours ago

MS-13 Members Convicted in Murder of Virginia Teenagers

protests 15 hours ago

High Court Marshal Seeks Enforcement of Anti-Picketing Laws in Maryland, Virginia

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story. 

This article tagged under:

Fatal ShootingNorthern VirginiaWoodbridge
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us