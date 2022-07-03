Victim and Suspect Identified in Fatal Woodbridge Shooting

Police have identified the victim and a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred July 1 in a wooded area off Route 1 in Woodbridge, Virginia, police said.
The victim has been identified as 46-year-old Claudia Beatriz Morataya. The suspect is Isaiah Gershon Mcgriff a 26-year-old from Woodbridge whom the police said is an acquaintance of Morataya.
On Friday Prince William County police responded to the 13900 block of Jefferson Davis Highway (Route 1) at about 4:30 a.m. to investigate a shooting, the department said. When they arrived they found Morataya with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
During a homicide investigation police found that Mcgriff was seen arguing with Morataya. Then Morataya walked into a wooded area where he followed her with a firearm. The suspect then "fatally shot the victim before fleeing the area," police said.
Police said a witness to the incident contacted police after. Through a search warrant at the suspect's home, authorities found a firearm believed to be used in the shooting.
Mcgriff was arrested without incident on Saturday, police said. He was charged with 2nd-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held without bond and his court date is pending.
