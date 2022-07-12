Montgomery County Veterinarian, Wife Killed in Crash Near Their Home

A husband and wife in their 70s died after a crash Sunday just steps from their home in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Prabodh Vaid and Nirmala Vaid were killed, county police said Monday. Prabodh Vaid was 79 and operated a veterinary office out of his home with his wife. Nirmala Vaid was 77.

Prabodh Vaid had treated animals at Foxhall Veterinary Clinic since 1989, the practice’s website says.

“Dr. Vaid is happy to treat and heal every patient he encounters with a loving hand,” the site says.

Officers and medics responded to Georgia Avenue and May Street, in the Glenmont area, at about 7:45 p.m. Sunday. Detectives determined that the driver of a black Jeep Cherokee was headed south on Georgia Avenue when the Jeep hit a black Toyota Camry whose driver, Prabodh Vaid, was trying to turn left from northbound Georgia Avenue onto May Street.

The force of the crash pushed the Vaids’ car off the road and into their neighbor’s yard. Video footage shows violent wreckage.

The Vaids were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Jeep was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. It wasn’t immediately clear why the crash occurred or whether the Jeep driver could face charges. Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact detectives at 240-773-6620.

People who live nearby said they often see drivers speeding well over the 35 mph speed limit.

“That stretch of road is an extremely dangerous stretch,” Montgomery County Council Vice President Evan Glass said.

The couple’s son was too upset Monday to speak about the loss.

