Veterans Praise VA Valet Driver for Her Spirit Amid Pandemic

A valet at the Washington DC VA Medical Center is providing more than rides for veterans. She always has a comforting word and a smile.

Natasha Jordan, a valet manager at the veterans hospital, drives veterans from the hospital to the COVID-19 testing site around the back.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

“I talk to them; I make them feel good,” she said.

Veterans say her spirit shines through, especially during the pandemic.

“It makes me happy,” Jordan said. “So if I can brighten their day, it makes me happy. It makes me happy to go on with my day. Giving positive energy and vibes is a good thing. It’s a key thing.”

“I appreciate everything that the VA does for us, including her,” veteran Dominic Braxton said. “It makes me feel pretty good and uplifts my spirit.”

“I’m so grateful about their sacrifice,” Jordan said. “So I feel like I should give back, too. They fought for our country.”

Jordan made such a nice impression with James Greenhow that he contacted News4 about her.

“She makes you feel at ease,” he said.

“I feel like me going above and beyond and helping them whenever I can or whenever they need it is a blessing,” Jordan said.

Jordan plans to take the classes necessary to become a nursing assistant so she can continue to help COVID-19 patients.