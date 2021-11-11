Veterans Day is Thursday, Nov. 11, and companies across the Washington, D.C., area are saying "thank you" to military members with freebies and discounts.

Here are deals on experiences, food, apparel and home goods for veterans, military members and their families in D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Experiences

Capital Wheel

Take a ride on the Capital Wheel with your family for free on Nov. 11. Valid military ID is required.

Colonial Williamsburg

Active-duty military, reservists, national guard personnel, retired military and veterans can get into the country’s largest living history museum for free with up to three direct dependents. Proof of service is required. The deal can be used on Veterans Day or Memorial Day.

iFLY

First-time flyers can get 20% off their package if they verify their active duty or veteran status. Here’s more information.

Monticello

U.S. military veterans can visit Thomas Jefferson’s former estate in Charlottesville, Virginia, for free on Veterans Day.

Mount Vernon

Free admission is available on Nov. 11 for active duty, former, or retired military personnel.

National Parks

Entrance fees will be waived for everyone on Veterans Day for parks that usually charge one, including Antietam National Battlefield, Harpers Ferry National Historical Park, Great Falls Park and Prince William Forest Park.

Maryland Department of Transportation

U.S. military veterans, active-duty military and members of the National Guard and Reserves can get free unlimited transit rides on Veterans Day with a valid ID. That includes MARC trains and commuter buses.

Veterans Day: Food Freebies and Discounts

Applebee’s

Select entrees are free for active military, veterans, Reserves and National Guard members at 1,500 locations on Nov. 11.

BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse

BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse will be celebrating the country's veterans and active-duty members with a free meal from their special menu of items and a free Dr Pepper beverage.

Buffalo Wild Wings

All past and present armed services members can get a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries on Nov. 11. The offer is available for dine-in or takeout (online ordering excluded).

Barbecue at Home by Dickey’s Barbecue

Stay home and have the BBQ come to you. Veterans can take 15% off orders from Nov. 11 to Dec. 31 with code VETERAN15.

Bonefish Grill

Bonefish Grill, which has locations in Northern Virginia and Maryland, has a Heroes Discount of 10% for service members, veterans and first responders. The deal is valid year-round with an ID.

California Pizza Kitchen

California Pizza Kitchen is honoring veterans and active-duty military with a complimentary meal on Nov. 11. CPK’s Veteran's Day menu includes a choice of one entrée (pizza, pasta and salads are all available) and a beverage.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Chow down Italian style with 10% off for service members, veterans and first responders. The deal is valid year-round with an ID.

Chili's Grill & Bar

Chili's is offering service members a free meal for in-restaurant dining only from a selected menu on Nov. 11.

Denny's

Veterans can enjoy a free "Build your Own Grand Slam" from 5 a.m. to noon Thursday, Nov. 11.

Dunkin'

Veterans and active-duty military service members will receive a free donut of choice at participating locations.

Golden Corral

Military Appreciation Night will be Nov. 11 from 5 p.m. to close, Golden Corral will offer a free meal to all active-duty members and veterans who are dining in.

Hooters

On Nov. 11, all veterans who present a military ID or proof of service and purchase a beverage at any participating Hooters location nationwide will receive a free entrée from the Hooters Veterans Day Menu (available for dine-in only). The Hooters Veterans Day Menu includes five of Hooters’ most popular entrées including: Buffalo Chicken Salad, Buffalo Chicken Sandwich, Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Hooters Burger, and 10-Piece Boneless Wings.

IHOP

Veterans and active-duty military can get free Red, White & Blueberry pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 11. Available for dine-in only, you can RSVP on IHOP's Facebook page.

Ledo Pizza

This pizzeria famous for its square pies is offering veterans $5 off orders over $20. A valid ID is required.

Little Caesars Pizza

Veterans and active military members can receive a free Lunch Combo, which features four slices of Little Caesars popular Detroit-style DEEP!DEEP! Dish pizza, paired with a 20-ounce Pepsi product on Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Menchie's

The first six ounces of frozen yogurt are free for all veterans on Nov. 11.

Metro Diner

Active and retired service members can flash a military ID to get 50% off breakfast, lunch or dinner on Veterans Day. They also have a 10% discount year-round. Metro diner has locations in Virginia: Chesapeake, Fredericksburg and Suffolk.

On the Border

All active and retired military can enjoy a free Pick 2 Combo, valid for dine-in only and only on Nov. 11.

Outback Steakhouse

Veterans can enjoy a free Bloomin' Onion and Coca-Cola beverage on Veterans Day. Outback Steakhouse will also be offering 10% off to all service members, nurses, doctors, medical staff, police officers and firefighters with valid ID.

Red Lobster

Veterans, active-duty military and reservists can get a free appetizer or dessert on Nov. 11 from their select Veterans Day menu.

Red Robin

All veterans and active-duty military members will receive a free Tavern burger served with Bottomless Steak Fries at participating restaurants nationwide. The one-time offer is valid Monday, Nov. 1 through Sunday, Nov. 14 for dine-in or to-go. In order to take advantage of the offer, active or former military and veterans must register for Red Robin’s Royalty Program.

Starbucks

Veterans, military service members and military spouses get a free tall (12-oz) hot brewed coffee at participating stores on Nov. 11. And for every cup of hot brewed coffee sold that day, Starbucks is donating 25 cents to be divided evenly between Headstrong and Team Red, White & Blue to support the mental health of military communities.

Rock Bottom Brewery

Active and retired military members can get 10% off their orders Thursday at this chain with locations in ten states, including Bethesda, Maryland.

Wendy's

In honor of Veterans Day, Wendy’s is thanking those who have served or are currently serving with a free breakfast combo offer from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 11. Offer good for the Maple Bacon Chicken Croissant, Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit or crowd favorite Breakfast Baconator® combo.

Sheetz

Stop by this convenience chain where military members can get a free half turkey or ham sub and fountain drink on Nov. 11, plus free car washes where available. Military ID or proof of service is required.

Home and Apparel Deals for Veterans

American Giant

Pick up durable staple clothing with a 25% off discount through Saturday, Nov. 13. Here’s how military members, veterans, national guard members and more get the deal.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Veterans, active-duty military members and their spouses can get 25% off their entire in-store purchase on Nov. 11.

Buy Buy Baby

Service members and veterans get 25% off their entire purchase from Nov. 11 through Nov. 13.

Dollar General

Service members and their family members get 20% off the total purchase in-store or online on Nov. 11-14.

Kohl's

Kohl’s is doubling its Military Monday discount of 15% to offer all active and former military personnel, veterans and their families 30% off purchases from Nov. 7 through Nov. 11.

Office Depot

All active-duty and retired military personnel get 20% off in-store purchases through Dec. 12, 2021. This coupon and military ID required.

Target

Veterans, active-duty military members and their families can get 10% off in-store or online orders. The Military Appreciation Discount runs through Nov. 13 and can be used on two separate transactions. Customers must first register at www.target.com/circle/military to confirm eligibility.

Under Armor

Choose Military and First Responder Discount at online checkout to get a discount on athletic gear. Military families can benefit; you must verify your military status.