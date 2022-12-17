Arlington National Cemetery

‘Very Proud Moment': Volunteers Lay Wreaths to Honor Fallen Soldiers Across DC Area

Wreaths Across America took place on Saturday

By Derrick Ward, News4 Reporter and Allison Hageman

Volunteers placed wreaths with red bows on fallen veterans’ tombstones in cemeteries across the D.C. area on Saturday.

The annual Wreaths Across America tradition honored veterans at gravesites in Arlington National Cemetery, the Alexandria National Cemetery, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and others.  

It’s a very proud moment, to see the family members, how they were very caring and well receptive, and they seem to be very overjoyed that they had their special moment,” Sgt. Anthony Perez said.

Thousands of volunteers are expected to visit Arlington National Cemetery on Saturday to place wreaths at the graves of fallen heroes and service members. News4’s Derrick Ward reports.

Every year, the wreaths are placed on the gravesites by volunteers. As many as 70,000 people signed up this year to volunteer.

Before the wreaths were placed, they were driven from Maine to the Arlington National Cemetery. Local companies like Dominion Power volunteered to place fencing and do some logistical work.

“Really, it’s all about honoring the veterans,” Dominion Energy volunteer Marty O’Baker said.

Wreaths were scheduled to be placed at thousands of cemeteries across the U.S. and abroad.

