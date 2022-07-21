Venus Williams to Compete in Washington D.C.'S Citi Open for First Time

Venus Williams to compete in D.C.'s Citi Open for first time originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

You’ll never guess who is making her return to singles competition – yes, it’s Venus! The tennis superstar shocked fans after announcing her plans to play at the Citi Open this summer.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion will be heading to Washington, D.C., for the week-long event, making it her first singles competition in 11 months.

And Williams isn’t the only one here who is returning. The Citi Open is also coming back after three years in the dark due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“I love Washington, D.C., and returning to the nation’s capital to play in front of a community that has supported me so strongly feels like a homecoming,” Williams said in a statement. “I am looking forward to being back on the courts and competing in D.C. soon.”

Williams competed for the Washington Kastles for nine seasons in World TeamTennis.

Eleven months ago, Williams faced a tough loss during the first round at a WTA event in Chicago. Williams just recently returned to competition in July of 2022, beginning with mixed doubles. And now she will move on to singles.

The 42-year-old tennis mogul made her debut at No. 1 in the world in February 2002 at the mere age of 21. Williams' seven Grand Slam titles include five at Wimbledon and two at the US Open. She is the sister of 23-time Grand Slam singles winner Serena Williams.

Washington’s Citi Open will be taking place from Saturday, July 30 to Sunday, Aug. 7. The women’s tournament will be held at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center and occur simultaneously to the men’s tournament.