Venus Williams Hopes ‘King Richard' Inspires at DC Premiere

Inside the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, tennis superstar Venus Williams shines on the red carpet.

She shares more about “King Richard,” a movie about her life that she also executive produced alongside her sister, Serena, at the film’s premiere.

“I love D.C. I have a lot of family here. So I feel very at home here,” Williams says.

The movie is about the Williams sisters’ rise to stardom under the guidance and love of their father and coach, Richard Williams. Will Smith plays their father in the film.

Williams says she hopes the audience will be inspired by “a family movie” -- one that will “be a part of your family to ignite those kinds of connections.”

When asked if the film would reveal something about her, her sister or father that may not be public knowledge, she says it’s likely.

“That’s a good question, because pretty much everything, you do not know. All these things happened all before the first title was won, so it’s an awesome story,” Williams said. “[My father is] incredible and he really studied, dig out stuff that I didn’t even know existed to watch and learn from and really got feedback from our family. He really is the ultimate professional.”

The film highlights a motto: Anything is possible with hard work, dedication and guidance.

“Just enjoy and thank you for supporting my family all these years. I know we have a lot of support here,” she tells local fans.

“King Richard” will be in theaters Friday.