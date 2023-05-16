Vehicle Crashes Into White House Security Gate: US Secret Service

A vehicle crashed into a security entrance at the White House complex early Tuesday, according to a United State Secret Service statement.

The crash happened about 4:30 a.m. at a security entrance at 15 and E Streets NW, the Secret Service said. That's at the east side of the White House grounds, near the White House Visitor Center.

No injuries were reported.

The Secret Service said it is investigating what caused the crash, including whether alcohol may have been a factor.

The Secret Service said there will be increased security around the White House while the cause of the crash is investigated.

It's not the first time crash involving security barriers near the White House.

Two juveniles were injured in May 2022 after crashing a stolen car into a concrete security barrier at the western side of the White House grounds, the Secret Service said.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.