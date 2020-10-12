Vehicle Crashes Into DC Building, Causing Structural Damage

A vehicle crashed through the exterior of a D.C. building Monday, plowing through bricks and drywall before coming to rest halfway inside.

No one was injured in the vacant retail space at 6th and H streets NE. The driver fled the scene, a police spokesman said.

Images shared on Twitter by D.C. Fire & EMS show the silver vehicle, which appeared to be an SUV, with a popped hood and opened rear gate.

The front half of the vehicle was inside the structure amid a pile of bricks, what appeared to be door or window frames, dust and other debris. Images taken from the outside show the vehicle may have traveled up a couple of exterior stairs before crashing into the building.

Update vehicle into building 6th & H Sts NE. #DCsBravest Cave-in Task Force has evaluated the structure & confirmed structural damage but no further threat of collapse. pic.twitter.com/S1jrSaCYkQ — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) October 12, 2020

The crash happened sometime before 8:45 a.m.

A cave-in task force evaluated the building and confirmed there is structural damage but no further threat of collapse, D.C. Fire & EMS said.

D.C. police are investigating, a police spokesman said.