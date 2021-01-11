Two Children Found After Being Kidnapped in a Stolen Vehicle in DC

D.C. Police were searching Monday for a carjacked vehicle that had two children inside at the time it was stolen.
The vehicle was described as a black 2020 Toyota Rav4 with Maryland tag number 3DY5327.
It was taken from the 3800 block of New Hampshire Ave Northwest at approximately 7:28 p.m, police said.
The children were found less than a mile away, near the intersection of Kansas and Allison Northwest, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.