Virginia Commonwealth University

VCU Student Who Died After Fraternity Party Laid to Rest

Adam Oakes, 19, was from Loudoun County

By Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Virginia Commonwealth University freshman who was found dead following a fraternity party has been laid to rest.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Adam Oakes, 19, was laid to rest on Monday in Northern Virginia.

Oakes was remembered as a sports fanatic and a devoted son and grandson. His family also asked for changes to fraternity and sorority culture. Courtney White, a cousin, called for universities to put an end to hazing.

His family said that hazing played a significant role in his death. They said that partygoers handed him a large bottle of whiskey and told him to drink. Authorities found Oakes dead the next morning.

VCU has suspended the Delta Chi fraternity and called for an investigation of all Greek life on campus.

The family plans to start a foundation to help students transition from high school to college. White said that freshmen are too young to pledge fraternities.

“His death was senseless and preventable,” she said.

