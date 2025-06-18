Vandalized DC home sparks hate crime investigation

After someone threw a rock through the window of a Northeast D.C. home, police believe it may have been targeted because of its WorldPride decorations.

Police did catch a suspect. He's just 13 years old and is now facing charges of assault with hate bias. D.C. police is investigating it as a hate crime.

“I heard the glass break in the window, and then I felt something on my face,” said Adam Mayhew.

Mayhew said it's still hard to sit on the couch, reliving the moment a rock came flying through the window. He was watching June 6, his husband upstairs getting ready for the WorldPride festival, when D.C. police say their home was hit by hate.

“I was just so in shock and so devastated,” Mayhew said.

Surveillance cameras caught the assault. The suspect in gray appears to yell some sort of slur before hurling the rock and then taking off. Seconds later, Mayhew can be heard screaming.

Bruising from the black eye and scarring the cut left behind, and adding insult to injury, Mayhew says their home on 20th Street Northeast has been targeted before.

Mayhew says they've had to call the cops before and after the assault. It didn't take long for investigators to determine hate played a role in the attack. This week, police announced a 13-year-old has been arrested for the crime.

“I wish no ill malice to this person,” Mayhew said. “I want them to get help, kind of getting him to be like, ‘Oh, there is another path,’ and that's, that's all I want.”

While the teen waits to learn his fate, Mayhew said, “It makes me want to be more visible.”

He said incident has taught them an important lesson about pride, and next June, their display will be even bigger

“For me to be able to say this happened and I'm stronger and I persevere is the most important thing” Mayhew said.