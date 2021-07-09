Vaccinated Maryland Youth Get a Chance to Win $50K Scholarship

Maryland officials are offering younger residents another reason to get vaccinated against COVID-19: a chance to win a $50,000 scholarship.

Gov. Larry Hogan announced the $1 million VaxU Scholarship Promotion on Wednesday. It aims to motivate 12- to 17-year-olds to get vaccinated.

A total of 20 scholarships will be awarded through random drawings starting next week. Every Monday for eight weeks, officials will pick two winners and four winners will be picked on Labor Day. To qualify, students must both live and be vaccinated in Maryland. Winners can remain anonymous.

The $50,000 scholarships cover the equivalent of full tuition and fees at a public, in-state college or university. A four-year prepaid college trust account will be funded for winners between the ages of 12 and 14 at the time of the drawing. Winners between 15 and 17 will be awarded a college investment plan contribution.

Anyone who gets the vaccine will automatically be entered. Here's an FAQ.

Federal COVID-19 relief funds will be used to cover the cost of the program.