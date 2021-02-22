Dr. Anthony Fauci

Vaccinated Dr. Fauci Shares His Personal COVID Safety Precautions

While he hopes restrictions will start to loosen up as more people get vaccinated, Fauci said he is not making any major changes and will continue to follow his own safety measures

By Doreen Gentzler

NBC Universal, Inc.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is sharing what his preferred COVID-19 safety precautions look like based on his age and health risks after becoming fully vaccinated, as coronavirus cases trend downward in the face of new, more contagious variants.

While he hopes restrictions will start to loosen up as more people get vaccinated, Fauci said he is not making any major changes and will continue to follow his own safety measures.

Joe Biden 15 hours ago

Biden Mourns 500,000 Dead, Balancing Nation's Grief and Hope

coronavirus 12 hours ago

‘Brand Doesn't Matter. Get the First Vaccine Available,' Dr. Vin Gupta Says

“I still do not do dining indoors and I still do takeout,” Fauci said. “I want to continue to support the restaurants in my neighborhood that I would normally go to."

To stay active, Fauci said he and his wife go on walks on the weekends around his Northwest D.C. neighborhood.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“I'll go to pretty places. I go to the C&O Canal or I'll go down to the mall during the week,” Fauci said. “I have a route that I know exactly how long it is. I timed it on my iPhone. I go to three and a half, four miles, and I know where I'm going.”

Fauci is still restricting visitors in his home, only allowing people who have either been vaccinated or get tested frequently.

Dr. Anthony Fauci laid out the timeline for COVID-19 vaccine test results that are currently being conducted on school-age children.

“We’re still keeping what happens in my home very restricted to my wife and I,” Fauci said. 

When it comes to summer vacations, Fauci said it won’t be as simple. Depending on the vaccination rate, he hopes that things will begin to normalize around fall so people can go back to dining indoors, going to the movie theaters, visiting indoor sporting events and more.

He also said he visits the grocery store during off-peak hours and limits the number of trips he makes there.

Lastly, Fauci reminded everyone that’s been vaccinated to keep wearing a mask, because it’s still unknown if a vaccinated person is able to carry the virus and transmit it to others. 

This article tagged under:

Dr. Anthony Faucicovid-19 vaccine
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Black History Month Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us