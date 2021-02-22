Vaccinated Dr. Fauci Shares His Personal COVID Safety Precautions

Dr. Anthony Fauci is sharing what his preferred COVID-19 safety precautions look like based on his age and health risks after becoming fully vaccinated, as coronavirus cases trend downward in the face of new, more contagious variants.

While he hopes restrictions will start to loosen up as more people get vaccinated, Fauci said he is not making any major changes and will continue to follow his own safety measures.

“I still do not do dining indoors and I still do takeout,” Fauci said. “I want to continue to support the restaurants in my neighborhood that I would normally go to."

To stay active, Fauci said he and his wife go on walks on the weekends around his Northwest D.C. neighborhood.

“I'll go to pretty places. I go to the C&O Canal or I'll go down to the mall during the week,” Fauci said. “I have a route that I know exactly how long it is. I timed it on my iPhone. I go to three and a half, four miles, and I know where I'm going.”

Fauci is still restricting visitors in his home, only allowing people who have either been vaccinated or get tested frequently.

“We’re still keeping what happens in my home very restricted to my wife and I,” Fauci said.

When it comes to summer vacations, Fauci said it won’t be as simple. Depending on the vaccination rate, he hopes that things will begin to normalize around fall so people can go back to dining indoors, going to the movie theaters, visiting indoor sporting events and more.

He also said he visits the grocery store during off-peak hours and limits the number of trips he makes there.

Lastly, Fauci reminded everyone that’s been vaccinated to keep wearing a mask, because it’s still unknown if a vaccinated person is able to carry the virus and transmit it to others.