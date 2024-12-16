Northwest DC

Vacant building partially collapses at 11th and M streets NW

Bricks from the three-story building crashed to the ground, News4 images show

By Andrea Swalec

NBC Washington

A vacant building partially collapsed early Monday at 11th and M streets NW.

The walls of the building appeared to have buckled, and bricks crashed to the ground, News4 images show. DC Fire and EMS crews surrounded the building, which is attached to a condo building and restaurant.

No injuries were immediately reported, the fire department said. The area around the three-story was shut down as of about 8:30 a.m.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.

Northwest DC
