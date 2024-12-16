Vacant building partially collapses at 11th and M streets NW

A vacant building partially collapsed early Monday at 11th and M streets NW.

The walls of the building appeared to have buckled, and bricks crashed to the ground, News4 images show. DC Fire and EMS crews surrounded the building, which is attached to a condo building and restaurant.

No injuries were immediately reported, the fire department said. The area around the three-story was shut down as of about 8:30 a.m.

