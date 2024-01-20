Washington DC

Vacant building catches fire in Northwest DC: Authorities

D.C. Fire and EMS responded with about 100 personnel and 20 units to the 1300 block of Main Drive NW

A vacant building caught fire on Main Drive in Northwest D.C. on Saturday, sending a tower of smoke billowing into the air, the fire department said.

D.C. Fire and EMS said they responded with about 100 personnel and 20 units to the 1300 block of Main Drive NW.

No injuries have been reported, authorities said. 

Flames were shooting out of the roof, and fire was found on the first floor in the center of the "vacant" structure, the fire department said. 

“An attack is being made with interior hose lines. We continue working to gain further access to this very large boarded up and fenced in building,” D.C. Fire and EMS said. 

It was not immediately clear what caused the blaze. 

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

