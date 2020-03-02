Va. Public Health Lab Begins Testing for Coronavirus

Virginia’s public health and environmental lab started testing for coronavirus over the weekend. Two suspected cases were sent to the lab, but both came back negative.

All suspected COVID-19 samples were sent to the Center for Disease control up until Feb. 29. It could take up to a week to report the results, according to a press release sent by the Virginia Department of General Services. Results can now be turned around in a matter of hours with the testing at the state level.

“No cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Virginia at this time, and our public health officials are working diligently to ensure early detection of any suspected cases,” said Governor Northam in the press release.

The Virginia lab will test samples from individuals identified by the Virginia Department of Health if they meet both the clinical and epidemiologic criteria for the virus.

At this time, there is no vaccine to protect against COVID-19 and no medications approved to treat it.

“The commonwealth's ability to test patients under investigation for COVID-19 is essential to addressing this public health threat,” said Dr. Lilian Peake, State Epidemiologist. “Detecting cases of COVID-19 early is critical in helping to prevent spread and protect our communities.”

