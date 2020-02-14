Va. Bakery Manager Accused of Sexually Assaulting Employees With Special Needs

A Virginia bakery manager allegedly sexually assaulted two adult employees with special needs, Fairfax County police said.

Alberto Figueiredo, 73, former manager of Wildflour Bakery in Chantilly, is charged with object sexual penetration and forcible sodomy.

A female employee told her parents about the alleged assault, which catalyzed an investigation and the Jan. 30 arrest of Figueiredo, police said.

Earlier this month, a second victim told her parents about an alleged assault, prompting Fairfax County police to investigate further.

Police arrested Figueiredo a second time Thursday night at his Fairfax home. He is currently held without bond.

Figueiredo was employed at the bakery, which regularly hires adults with special needs, for more than a decade.

Fairfax County police request anyone who has information or may have had inappropriate contact with Figueiredo call detectives at 703-246-7800.