USMNT Fans Share Disappointed Reactions to New Nike World Cup Kits

USMNT fans share disappointed reactions to new World Cup kits originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
Americans have waited eight years to see the U.S. men’s national team compete on the World Cup stage. While they are eager to see the team on the pitch, they were let down by what the team will be wearing at the competition.
The USMNT showed off its new kits for the 2022 World Cup, courtesy of Nike, on Thursday. The home kit is mostly a plain white jersey, while the away jersey features a tie-dye background:
Fans had seen the look through internet leaks. One fan even went as far as to start an online petition to get Nike and the USMNT to change their kits ahead of an official reveal.
However, supporters were overwhelmingly disappointed to find out that those looks were the real deal:
While some fans insisted that the USMNT switch from Nike to another jersey provider, others took it upon themselves to create a new look for the squad. A few of the concept jerseys were legitimate attempts to give the team a better look, while others went a different route:
The USMNT will wear the new Nike kits on the field for the first time during a pair of friendlies later in September. The team begins World Cup play in Qatar on Nov. 21 with a Group B match against Wales.