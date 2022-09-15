USMNT Fans Share Disappointed Reactions to New Nike World Cup Kits

By Max Molski

USMNT fans share disappointed reactions to new World Cup kits originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Americans have waited eight years to see the U.S. men’s national team compete on the World Cup stage. While they are eager to see the team on the pitch, they were let down by what the team will be wearing at the competition.

The USMNT showed off its new kits for the 2022 World Cup, courtesy of Nike, on Thursday. The home kit is mostly a plain white jersey, while the away jersey features a tie-dye background:

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Fans had seen the look through internet leaks. One fan even went as far as to start an online petition to get Nike and the USMNT to change their kits ahead of an official reveal. 

However, supporters were overwhelmingly disappointed to find out that those looks were the real deal:

https://twitter.com/Nike?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nike had 8 years come out with a kit concept for all of us to wear proudly and you went with the training kit for clubs? @usmnt Please move to @adidas #Tripping #FOH pic.twitter.com/PBs0V2sKax

— PappaVision (@pappavision) <a href="https://twitter.com/pappavision/status/1570317043781492738
https://twitter.com/hashtag/USMNT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USMNT promo has Tyler Adams not wanting to be seen in the kit, then just declaring 'it is what it is' ð pic.twitter.com/lLBa2B4JTA

— Chris Smith (@CJSmith91) <a href="https://twitter.com/CJSmith91/status/1570371464452243457

While some fans insisted that the USMNT switch from Nike to another jersey provider, others took it upon themselves to create a new look for the squad. A few of the concept jerseys were legitimate attempts to give the team a better look, while others went a different route:

https://twitter.com/Nike?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Nike @nikefootball @USMNT pic.twitter.com/APhX4eyRI0

— Sean Cornely (@scornely_) <a href="https://twitter.com/scornely_/status/1570418906287710209
https://twitter.com/USMNT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@USMNT World Cup 2022 Kits
Features a Home, Away, and Alternate Jersey design pic.twitter.com/1BXH91weHj

— Baconator (@vapourwaver) <a href="https://twitter.com/vapourwaver/status/1567573058034057223

The USMNT will wear the new Nike kits on the field for the first time during a pair of friendlies later in September. The team begins World Cup play in Qatar on Nov. 21 with a Group B match against Wales.

Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us