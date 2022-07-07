US Park Police Union Files Complaint Over Staffing Shortage

The U.S. Park Police union filed a complaint claiming short staffing and a lack of support from the National Park Service is preventing them from doing their jobs.

The complaint was made public Thursday in a letter outlining the agency's response to severe weather June 3.

The letter states lack of staff that day led to a strain on emergency response and to the injury of an officer assisting someone on the road.

The chair of the union said in the letter, “The U.S. Park Police mission was severely damaged due to the lack of National Park Service support. Officers attempted to contact multiple NPS entities during this emergency to no avail.”

Park Police stated they received the union's letter and released a statement reading in part, "During this significant weather event, United States Park Police supervisors worked to manage resources as efficiently as possible.”

The agency says it is reviewing the union’s complaint.