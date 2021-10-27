US Park Police Shoot Man in DC, Chase Him to Silver Spring: Officials

A man shot by a U.S. Park Police officer in Washington, D.C., early Wednesday led police on a miles-long chase then crashed in Silver Spring, police said.

The man was hurt, but his injuries are not considered life-threatening, police said. He had a gun in the car, police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Police blocked all lanes of Georgia Avenue at Colesville Road during an investigation covering multiple potential crime scenes. The road was reopened by 6 a.m.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

A U.S. Park Police officer shot a man in a vehicle in the 200 block of Missouri Avenue NW about 1:30 a.m. Police didn’t immediately say why the officer shot the man.

Police were seen photographing an area near a CVS that was blocked off by yellow tape.

The man drove off, then U.S. Park Police officers chased him out of the Brightwood Park area and across the D.C.-Maryland line, police said.

The suspect’s car crashed into several vehicles at the downtown Silver Spring intersection about 3 miles from the initial shooting scene, police said.

U.S. Park Police said they took a gun from the crashed car.

The suspect was taken to a hospital, police said.

A silver compact SUV-type vehicle with damage to the front and rear passenger side was towed from the scene, video shows.

The U.S. Park Police officer who shot the man will be placed on administrative leave as officials investigate, police said.

No information about the identities of the officer or suspect was immediately released.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.