Crime and Courts

US Park Police Shoot Man in DC, Chase Him to Silver Spring: Officials

Police blocked all lanes of Georgia Avenue at Colesville Road during an investigation covering multiple potential crime scenes.

By Justin Finch, News4 Reporter and Sophia Barnes

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man shot by a U.S. Park Police officer in Washington, D.C., early Wednesday led police on a miles-long chase then crashed in Silver Spring, police said.

The man was hurt, but his injuries are not considered life-threatening, police said. He had a gun in the car, police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Police blocked all lanes of Georgia Avenue at Colesville Road during an investigation covering multiple potential crime scenes. The road was reopened by 6 a.m.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Local

Washington DC 12 hours ago

Woman Shot to Death in Hallway of DC Apartment Complex

The News4 Rundown 11 hours ago

Students Walk Out of Class Over Sex Assault Accusations: The News4 Rundown

A U.S. Park Police officer shot a man in a vehicle in the 200 block of Missouri Avenue NW about 1:30 a.m. Police didn’t immediately say why the officer shot the man.

Police were seen photographing an area near a CVS that was blocked off by yellow tape.

The man drove off, then U.S. Park Police officers chased him out of the Brightwood Park area and across the D.C.-Maryland line, police said.

The suspect’s car crashed into several vehicles at the downtown Silver Spring intersection about 3 miles from the initial shooting scene, police said.

U.S. Park Police said they took a gun from the crashed car.

The suspect was taken to a hospital, police said.

A silver compact SUV-type vehicle with damage to the front and rear passenger side was towed from the scene, video shows.

The U.S. Park Police officer who shot the man will be placed on administrative leave as officials investigate, police said.

No information about the identities of the officer or suspect was immediately released.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courtsus park police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us