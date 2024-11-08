US Park Police officer won't face charges in fatal shooting of teenager

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for D.C. decided no civil rights charges will be filed against a U.S. Park Police officer in the 2023 fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy.

A thorough investigation found there wasn't enough evidence to bring charges, the U.S Attorney’s Office said.

On March 18, 2023, the Metropolitan Police Department and U.S. Park Police responded to a report about a suspicious car on 34th Street in Northeast Washington.

Officers observed a sleeping individual, later identified as Dalaneo Martin, sitting in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. Police determined the vehicle had a license plate affixed to it that belonged to another car and that its ignition had been damaged.

After the officers learned the car had been stolen, they attempted to remove Martin from the vehicle. D.C. police told Park Police to let him go if tried to drive away, but he drove away with a Park Police officer in the backseat of the car.

The officer asked Martin to stop the car.

“Stop man, just let me out! Let me out! Stop or I’ll shoot,” the officer said.

But Martin kept driving the car, and the officer shot him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The car continued traveling down 36th Street until it crashed into a house nearby.

Martin's family released a statement through an attorney saying they will not let the decision stop them from seeking justice.