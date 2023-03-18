US Park Police Officer Involved in Shooting in Northeast DC: Authorities

A U.S. Park Police (USPP) officer was involved in a shooting in Northeast D.C. on Saturday, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) confirmed.

The incident occurred in the 300 block of 36th Street NE. MPD officers said they were called to the scene around 9:30 a.m.

One person was shot, police said. The status of their injuries was not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.