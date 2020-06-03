Washington DC

US Park Police Investigate Attack on Australian Journalists

By Associated Press

The U.S. Park Police says it has placed two officers on administrative leave after video showed two Australian journalists being attacked during Monday night’s protest in Washington, D.C.

Acting Chief Gregory T. Monahan says the incident is being investigated.

Video shows reporter Amanda Brace and cameraman Tim Myers being struck by officers as law enforcement cleared an area near the White House so President Donald Trump could walk to a nearby church damaged during the previous night's demonstrations.

The journalists were reporting live for Australia's Channel 7 on the demonstrations protesting George Floyd's death.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

Washington DCprotestsU.S. Park Police
