US Marshals Inspect DC Jail, Interview Capitol Insurrection Inmates

U.S. marshals are inspecting the D.C. jail and speaking with inmates arrested in the U.S. Capitol insurrection case.

A week ago, a federal judge raised questions about the treatment of those Jan. 6 inmates at the jail after revelations one of the defendants had a broken hand that was allegedly improperly cared for.

The judge also formally found the jail warden and the director of the D.C. Department of Corrections in contempt of court for not responding to court questions about the medical care of Jan. 6 inmates.

The judge says he’s referring the matter to the U.S. attorney general for a possible civil rights violation investigation.

Multiple officials said a U.S. Marshals Service inspection team arrived at the jail Monday at 9:30 a.m. and was still inside at the end of the business day.

D.C. Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Chris Geldart confirmed Monday the inspectors are speaking with Jan. 6 defendants and said all court orders are being followed.

“We have been working with the marshals office,” he said. “As a matter of fact, they’re in there today doing an inspection of the jail and talking with many of the Jan. 6 folks that are there to make sure that we are continuing to do that.”

News4 is still awaiting comment from the U.S. Marshals Service.

More Jan. 6 inmates likely will be transferred to the District in the coming weeks and months. A judge agreed Monday to consider whether to transfer a defendant from New York to the D.C. jail. The defendant is accused of deploying chemical spray against police that day.